New judge starts Penn State frat pledge's fall death hearing

Timothy Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A court hearing for 12 Penn State fraternity members related to the death of a pledge is underway with a replacement judge because the original jurist fell ill with the flu.

The proceeding will determine if there's sufficient evidence to go forward with charges against members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lawyers indicated the hearing that began Wednesday could run another day or more. Only three of the defendants are in court.

Nineteen-year-old pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at the frat house last year. The FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area showing more details about what occurred the night the Lebanon, New Jersey resident fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

He was found unconscious the next morning.

EMBED More News Videos

AG releases findings from Penn State frat death investigation. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 1, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfraternity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police ID murdered Churchville couple, name person of interest
Broken window on Southwest flight prompts emergency landing
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
2 injured after police car, SUV collide in Millville
Building destroyed by fire in Phoenixville
5 dead after C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia
Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly
White House lawyer Ty Cobb to retire at end of month
Show More
Special counsel team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump
Yale rescinds honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
More News