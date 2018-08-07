New Phillies Manager Talks to Matt O'Donnell About Baseball, 'The Shift,' Charles Barkley and Living in Philadelphia

By
Gabe Kapler is having an outstanding first season as Phillies manager. Kapler joined me for coffee at his favorite cafe to talk about why he loves living in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, what brought him to play baseball in the first place, if a baseball manager can get too analytical...plus, Kapler reveals his all-time favorite player in any sport. Yes, he is a huge fan of the "Round Mound of Rebound!"

And what about golf? Why doesn't Kapler play it?

Kapler also discusses a traumatic incident that happened to him when he was just a little boy living in California. And what he would be doing if he never became involved in the sport of baseball.

Stream the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

And check out Matt's earlier episodes of the Travel Mug Podcast. Each is available as a free stream.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News