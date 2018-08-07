New Phillies Manager Talks to Matt O'Donnell About Baseball, 'The Shift,' Charles Barkley and Living in Philadelphia

And what about golf? Why doesn't Kapler play it?
Kapler also discusses a traumatic incident that happened to him when he was just a little boy living in California. And what he would be doing if he never became involved in the sport of baseball.
Stream the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes or Google Play.
And check out Matt's earlier episodes of the Travel Mug Podcast. Each is available as a free stream.
"The Reset" - A special episode of the Travel Mug Podcast. How to accept a massive change in your career and begin life's second act. "You have to show up. You cannot hide." Great advice from @samkatz60 and Nancy Karibjanian. Stream on iTunes: https://t.co/6Bg82NVfiH pic.twitter.com/AYkEfV4xDb— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) July 31, 2018