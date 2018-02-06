New video released in Newark, Del. cold case murder

EMBED </>More Videos

New video released in Newark, Del. cold case murder. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on February 6, 2017. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. --
New Castle County Police have released a new video in a cold case murder.

The victim, was 16-years-old when he was shot at a party in Newark.

D'Andre Green was shot and killed after a fight outside the Brookside Community Center on December 28, 2013.

Police say Green had nothing to do with the fight.

In the new video, his mom, Kendallyn Green talks about seeing his body that night in the hospital, and not being able to hold him.

"We had to just end up looking through a door at my son because we couldn't get to him, " she said.

A $20,000 reward is posted for the tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. You can leave that tip with police anonymously.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide investigationcold case
Top Stories
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Best places to watch the Eagles parade
LISTEN: Nick Foles called the 'Philly Special' play in Super Bowl
VIDEO: Corey Clement back home to celebrate Super Bowl win!
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted. Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Beloved school bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip
Mob wrecks South Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
'She said YES!' Carson Wentz engaged to girlfriend
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
Mob wrecks South Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Video