Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death

Dylann Roof appears via video before a judge in Charleston, S.C., on June 19, 2015. (Centralized Bond Hearing Court, of Charleston, S.C. via AP)

By MEG KINNARD
CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
A jury has sentenced Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death.

Roof was convicted of killing nine black church members in a racially motivated attack on June 17, 2015.

The jury reached a decision after about three hours of deliberations.

Roof, who is white, was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him. During the penalty phase of the trial, he represented himself and told jurors he didn't have a mental illness, but he didn't offer any remorse or ask that his life be spared.

In a lengthy confession, Roof told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings.
