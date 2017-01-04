NEWS

1 arrested, 1 sought in school parking lot shooting

HARRINGTON, Del. --
One person has been arrested and another is being sought after a shooting in a Harrington school parking lot.

Harrington Police spokesman Lt. Earl K. Brode says a 17-year-old was shot in both legs Sunday afternoon at Lake Forest South Elementary School. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Brode says the teen was playing football with a group at nearby W.T. Chipman Middle School when another group confronted them. A fight ensued, and someone fired a handgun before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police believe 19-year-old Trequon Seth fired the handgun and 20-year-old David Brown discarded it.

Police found Brown hiding in the bushes of a residence. He was arrested on several charges, including first-degree assault. Seth hasn't been located.

It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsshootingdel. newsHarrington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3pm UPDATE: School lockdown; SEPTA trolleys collide; AccuWeather tracks Friday snow
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
Republicans, Democrats Prepare to Battle Over Future of 'Obamacare'
Inside Obama's Affordable Care Act Meeting With Dems
More News
Top Stories
30 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
3pm UPDATE: School lockdown; SEPTA trolleys collide; AccuWeather tracks Friday snow
School placed on lockdown after threat in Cherry Hill
Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Show More
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington crash
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos