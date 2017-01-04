One person has been arrested and another is being sought after a shooting in a Harrington school parking lot.Harrington Police spokesman Lt. Earl K. Brode says a 17-year-old was shot in both legs Sunday afternoon at Lake Forest South Elementary School. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Brode says the teen was playing football with a group at nearby W.T. Chipman Middle School when another group confronted them. A fight ensued, and someone fired a handgun before fleeing in a vehicle.Police believe 19-year-old Trequon Seth fired the handgun and 20-year-old David Brown discarded it.Police found Brown hiding in the bushes of a residence. He was arrested on several charges, including first-degree assault. Seth hasn't been located.It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney.