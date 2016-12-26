1 dead, 1 injured in Allentown stabbing

Police are investigating a deadly double stabbing in Allentown, Pa.One man was killed and another was injured.It happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Sumner Court around 2:20 a.m. Monday.Authorities have identified the victim who died as 27-year-old Lord Alfred Guerrero.The other man, Richard McCausland, is being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital.Police say the two were involved in a disturbance involving several people, possibly a road rage incident, but by the time officers arrived, everyone but the victims had fled.