1 dead, 1 injured in Allentown stabbing
Police have identified the victims of a fatal Allentown stabbing.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly double stabbing in Allentown, Pa.

One man was killed and another was injured.

It happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Sumner Court around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have identified the victim who died as 27-year-old Lord Alfred Guerrero.

The other man, Richard McCausland, is being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police say the two were involved in a disturbance involving several people, possibly a road rage incident, but by the time officers arrived, everyone but the victims had fled.
