1 dead, 1 injured in Allentown stabbing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police are investigating a deadly double stabbing in Allentown, Pa.
One man was killed and another was injured.
It happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Sumner Court around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Authorities have identified the victim who died as 27-year-old Lord Alfred Guerrero.
The other man, Richard McCausland, is being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Police say the two were involved in a disturbance involving several people, possibly a road rage incident, but by the time officers arrived, everyone but the victims had fled.