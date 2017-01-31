1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrenceville, NJ crash ID'd

Police say a 76-year-old woman is dead and another person hospitalized after a crash in Lawrenceville, N.J.It happened at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Princeton Pike near Lewisville Road.Police tell Action News a pickup truck and a sedan collided, sending both off the road.Maddie Everett of Lawrenceville, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.Forty-seven-year-old Henry Hoffler of Trenton was identified as the driver in the pickup truck.Police say he suffered a medical emergency when his truck was travelling northbound and struck the sedan in the southbound lane.Hoffler had to be extricated from the pickup truck.He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.The crash remains under investigation.