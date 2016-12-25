1 dead, 1 injured in South Philadelphia crash

Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Philadelphia that left one person dead.It happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday at Broad Street and Washington Avenue.According to witnesses, a driver of a 2010 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Washington Avenue when it struck a 2012 Kia on the front driver's side.Police say the Kia was traveling southbound on Broad Street with a green light.After knocking down a traffic pole and a fire hydrant, the Honda came to rest on the sidewalk.The driver of the Honda was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.The 32-year-old driver of the Kia is in stable condition at Jefferson.Both vehicles sustained major damage.The investigation is active and ongoing.