NEWS

1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race

Breaking News from Action News and 6abc.com

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. --
Authorities say a crash during a powerboat race at the Jersey shore has left one person dead and two others hurt.

News12 New Jersey reports that the accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday during a small boat preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix. The two boats collided in waters near Bay Head.

The remaining races in the event were canceled after the fatal crash occurred.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. The names of the person killed and those injured have not been disclosed.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsboat accidentboatingaccidentcrashPoint Pleasant Beach Borough
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Turkish NBA player Kanter claims he was detained in airport over political views
Humpback whale stuck in California harbor finds way out
More News
Top Stories
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Police kill fleeing suspect in pharmacy robbery, shooting
Q&A: A look at what to expect during Cosby jury selection
Show More
Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River
11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philly
Ringling Bros. circus' final show today
Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos