NEWS

1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes in California

EMBED </>More News Videos

A small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WPVI) --
Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.

Riverside fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds says four people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire Monday. It wasn't immediately clear whether the dead person was from the house or the plane.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the plane.

The Cessna 310 crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Action News Update
Trump: Oscars 'too focused' on politics, best picture mix-up 'was sad'
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
More News
Top Stories
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Philadelphia religious leaders unite against hate
Police: Threats against Jewish centers in NJ, Del. unfounded
Bucks County nurse accused of recording patients
Sequestered jury from outside area to decide Cosby case
6 injured in crash involving DART bus
Seaside Heights upgrading roller coaster following Sandy
Show More
SpaceX says it will fly 2 private citizens to moon next year
Del. officials shut down illegal tattoo parlor
Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs
Sewer leak swamps Kensington street following storm
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Philadelphia religious leaders unite against hate
Seaside Heights upgrading roller coaster following Sandy
More Video