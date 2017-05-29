NEWS

1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6am on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
One of two men who were stabbed in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia has died.

The stabbing happened along the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police arrived and found a 40-year-old man stabbed multiple times. He died on the scene.

A second victim, a 57-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

There was no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsstabbingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
Manchester attack probe nets another arrest, 14 now in custody
Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day
Video captures the moment a boy falls off a waterslide
North Korea launches short range missile
More News
Top Stories
Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Memorial Day
Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day
Man, teen girl injured in Wilmington shooting
Teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Man shot 7 times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
Wawa robbed at closing time in Wissinoming
Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
NKorea fires short-range ballistic missile off western Japan
Fire destroys home in Hunting Park
More News
Top Video
Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Wawa robbed at closing time in Wissinoming
Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville
More Video