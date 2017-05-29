1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond

One of two men who were stabbed in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia has died.The stabbing happened along the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.Police arrived and found a 40-year-old man stabbed multiple times. He died on the scene.A second victim, a 57-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.There was no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.----------