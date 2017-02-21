NEWS

1 dead in double shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington police are investigating a deadly double shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired with two victims involved around 11 a.m.

Both victims were found on the 2200 block of Market Street.

A 23-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, also 23, was suffering from wounds to his arm and chest area. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 302-576-3631.

