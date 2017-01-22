NEWS

1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

One person was killed in a shooting at mall in San Antonio, Texas. (WPVI)

SAN ANTONIO --
A robbery inside a San Antonio shopping mall ended with shots fired on Sunday, leaving one person who tried to intervene dead, three others shot and another two people taken to hospital with non-shooting injuries, police and fire officials said.

Police Chief William McManus said two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday.

"What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad," McManus said.

After the suspects fled the store, a man, described by McManus as a "good Samaritan" tried to stop the two men.

One of the robbers then fatally shot the man, McManus said.

A second individual, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded the robber who had killed the person who intervened, McManus said.

McManus called the fatal shooting "absolutely senseless." The victim's name was not immediately released by authorities.

The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. These two individuals, along with the injured robber, were taken to local hospital, said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Two other people- a woman who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who had labor pains - were also taken to local hospitals, Hood said.

The condition of the people who were injured in the incident was not immediately available.

McManus says police are still looking for the other robber who is believed to have left the mall.

"We searched the mall and we feel as confident as we can feel that the suspect is not in there," McManus said.
Related Topics:
newsshootingSan Antonio
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Feds raid Center City jewelry store after owner arrested
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Strong Winds and Rain
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Travel advisory for all Delaware River bridges, crossings
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
Feds raid Center City jewelry store after owner arrested
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
Show More
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
United Airlines lifts ground stop
Exton's Matt Ryan, Falcons headed to Super Bowl
Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing police in NJ
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Tracking Strong Winds and Rain
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
United Airlines lifts ground stop
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
More Video