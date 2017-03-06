NEWS

1 killed, 1 critical in teen brothers shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are trying to identify and track down the shooter who fired into a car wounding one teenager and killing his older teenage brother.

16-year-old Zybrii Davis remains in extremely critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News 19-year-old Sybrii Davis and his younger brother had no criminal records, so they're unsure at this point why the two became the targets of a gunman Sunday afternoon.



"Right now, the two young men were not on our radar so we really don't know what this was about," Philadelphia Police Captain James Clark said.

Police were called out to the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found a white car riddled with bullet holes with the Davis brothers inside; both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the two had been sitting in their car when the suspect in a dark vehicle pulled up alongside.
"Originally, they were having a conversation. We don't know about what. And then the shooter just pulls out his weapon from his seat, fires into the other vehicle striking both of them. And then he drives away," Clark said.

Police say the Davis brothers tried to flee, but the car careened out of control and smashed into a pole.

Sybrii Davis was shot twice under his left arm. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Zybrii Davis suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"Right now, we're looking for an unidentified male who drove away in a dark colored sedan," Clark said.

His grandmother who cared for the Davis brothers is at his side.

