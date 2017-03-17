1 man in custody after double stabbing in Center City

Police say a fight between two men ended in a stabbing in Center City, Philadelphia.It happened before 3 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 22nd and Market streets.One male was stabbed in the hand, and the other was stabbed in the back thirteen times.The man with the hand wound was taken into custody.The other man was rushed to the hospital.Both men are in stable condition.Police say they found a purse and other items on the street near a 7-Eleven store.Investigators are sorting out the incident.------