1 student hurt, another in custody in Ohio school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio --
Officials say a male student who was shot and wounded at an Ohio school is being treated at a hospital, and another student suspected in the shooting is in custody.

The West Liberty-Salem Local School District superintendent says the shooting occurred as classes began Friday at the school complex roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Authorities haven't released information about the shooter.

Senior Ashley Rabenstein says she was in class down the hall from the shooting. She says her teacher threw desks against the door to block it, and students fled through the windows and ran to nearby houses to regroup.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong says teachers and students followed their emergency training.

Students were later bused away from the site so they could be picked up by their parents.
