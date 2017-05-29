NEWS

1 teen killed, another injured in Port Richmond shooting

Teen killed, another injured in Port Richmond. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old boy has died and a 16-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.

Police say the 14-year-old was shot multiple times.

He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition at St. Christopher's.

No arrests have been made.
