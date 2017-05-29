1 teen killed, another injured in Port Richmond shooting

A 14-year-old boy has died and a 16-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.It happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.Police say the 14-year-old was shot multiple times.He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.A 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition at St. Christopher's.No arrests have been made.----------