  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Bucks County District Attorney&#39;s Office)</span></div>
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Bucks County have announced the arrest of 13 people in connection to a major heroin ring bust.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says from at least 2013 to 2016, the organization, allegedly led by brothers Sheamus McCarthy, 27, and Casey McCarthy, 22, distributed a large quantity of heroin to Quakertown residents.

The brothers, authorities say, ran the illegal enterprise from a remote, wooded family compound in Richland Township and did almost $1 million in annual business.

They say the organization sold between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week, with each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, according to a 195-page presentment issued by an investigating county grand jury.

Thirteen people have been charged with running or participating in a corrupt organization, along with extensive drug-related felonies and misdemeanors.

Authorities say the heroin came primarily from a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise in Upper Bucks County.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on this case.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsdrugsheroindrug bust
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed by train in midst of modeling shoot
Russian agents facing charges in mass Yahoo hacks
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Show More
Police cars involved in minor crash in Bucks County
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia
Crews battle street ice and house fire in Mantua
Convoy leads toddler to hospital through Pa. storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos