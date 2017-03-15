13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities in Bucks County have announced the arrest of 13 people in connection to a major heroin ring bust.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says from at least 2013 to 2016, the organization, allegedly led by brothers Sheamus McCarthy, 27, and Casey McCarthy, 22, distributed a large quantity of heroin to Quakertown residents.
The brothers, authorities say, ran the illegal enterprise from a remote, wooded family compound in Richland Township and did almost $1 million in annual business.
They say the organization sold between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week, with each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, according to a 195-page presentment issued by an investigating county grand jury.
Thirteen people have been charged with running or participating in a corrupt organization, along with extensive drug-related felonies and misdemeanors.
Authorities say the heroin came primarily from a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise in Upper Bucks County.
A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on this case.
