13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust

Authorities in Bucks County have announced the arrest of 13 people in connection to a major heroin ring bust.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says from at least 2013 to 2016, the organization, allegedly led by brothers Sheamus McCarthy, 27, and Casey McCarthy, 22, distributed a large quantity of heroin to Quakertown residents.The brothers, authorities say, ran the illegal enterprise from a remote, wooded family compound in Richland Township and did almost $1 million in annual business.They say the organization sold between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week, with each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, according to a 195-page presentment issued by an investigating county grand jury.Thirteen people have been charged with running or participating in a corrupt organization, along with extensive drug-related felonies and misdemeanors.Authorities say the heroin came primarily from a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise in Upper Bucks County.A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on this case.