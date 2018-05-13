FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother's Day founded by Philadelphian Anna Jarvis in 1908

Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love, but it could also be called the City of Motherly Love.

That is because Mother's Day was founded by Philadelphian Anna Jarvis in 1908.

"First officially observed in 1908, it honored motherhood & family life at a time of rising feminist activism. An early supporter was John Wanamker, whose store stood opposite. Mother's Day was given federal recognition, 1914."



Those words are posted on a historical marker located at the traffic island on Market and Juniper streets, outside City Hall and Macy's Center City - which sits inside the Wanamaker building.

PHOTOS: Philadelphian Anna Jarvis inspired Mother's Day
PHOTOS: Philadelphian Anna Jarvis inspired Mother's Day
Anna Marie Reeves Jarvis inspired the creation of Mother's Day as a national holiday.

Jarvis was originally from West Virginia. According to the website ExplorePAHistory, she moved to Philadelphia in 1892. After her mother died, she started her "Mother's Day Movement."

"What began as acts of personal remembrance developed into a special church service for her mother back in Grafton, West Virginia, and from there grew into a letter writing campaign under the auspices of a group that Jarvis named the Mother's Day International Association. It was then that Jarvis came into contact with John Wanamaker, the wealthy Philadelphia merchant, supporter of religious causes, and reform politician, who shared her piety and devotion to American mothers, and also saw an opportunity enhance his business," the site says.

Jarvis' campaign resulted in a Congressional resolution in 1914, signed by President Woodrow Wilson, proclaiming Mother's Day as a national holiday to be celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

The Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where the first Mother's Day service was held, along with Philadelphia, is now the International Mother's Day Shrine. Nearby, the Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum commemorates the life of the Mother's Day founder.

Anna Jarvis is buried beside her mother at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County.

--------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsmother's daymothers day
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News