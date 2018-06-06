EDUCATION

6abc's Best of the Class 2018

Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm
For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2018 Best of Class Event taping takes place Monday, May 21st, at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

Click here to see the students selected by area schools to be honored: Best of the Class

The Best of Class 2018 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
Note: The deadline for entry submissions and RSVPs has closed.
