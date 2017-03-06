170 Philadelphia police officers promoted in special ceremony

It was big day for Philadelphia's police department as 170 officers were promoted Monday morning in a special ceremony at Temple University.It's a continuing effort to recognize members of the rank and file, who go above and beyond to keep the city safe.Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Richard Ross offered their congratulations from the podium.These sworn members will assume the ranks of Corporal, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Staff Inspector, Inspector, and Chief Inspector.Watch the full report from Katherine Scott above.------