18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
An 18-year-old has been charged in fatal hit and run in Delaware.

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
An 18-year-old has been taken into custody for a deadly hit-and-run in Christiana, Delaware on Christmas Eve.

Delaware State Police say Bradford Pollock struck and killed 54-year-old Lisa Bolden of New Castle as she was crossing Christiana Road just east of Edinburgh Drive in New Castle just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

A tip call led police to the alleged striking vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala with front end damage parked outside a New Castle home.

Pollock was arrested Sunday.

He was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death and Driving Without a Valid License.

He is being held on $6,100 bail.
