18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve hit and run

An 18-year-old has been taken into custody for a deadly hit-and-run in Christiana, Delaware on Christmas Eve.Delaware State Police say Bradford Pollock struck and killed 54-year-old Lisa Bolden of New Castle as she was crossing Christiana Road just east of Edinburgh Drive in New Castle just before 8 p.m. Saturday.A tip call led police to the alleged striking vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala with front end damage parked outside a New Castle home.Pollock was arrested Sunday.He was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death and Driving Without a Valid License.He is being held on $6,100 bail.