NEWS

2-Alarm burning at Ramada Inn in Vineland

By
VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
A two-alarm fire is still burning right now at the Ramada Inn on the 2200 block of W. Landis Ave. in Vineland, Cumberland County.

The fire began around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

When crews arrived on scene large flames were coming from the roof.

As 3:00 a.m. firefighters did not have control of the blaze.

Fire crews from surrounding areas have been called into help.

It's not clear if there are any injuries.

Live Breaking News coverage from Vineland begins on Action News at 4:30 a.m.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsvineland newsfirehotelVineland
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds
Trump list shows 746 travelers 'detained or processed' under travel ban, lawyer says
More News
Top Stories
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
Shooting death investigation in Northampton County
Man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Kensington
Aston Township approves medical marijuana grow house
Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Upper Darby home
Show More
Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Logan Township
AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues
Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos