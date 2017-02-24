2-Alarm burning at Ramada Inn in Vineland

A two-alarm fire is still burning right now at the Ramada Inn on the 2200 block of W. Landis Ave. in Vineland, Cumberland County.The fire began around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.When crews arrived on scene large flames were coming from the roof.As 3:00 a.m. firefighters did not have control of the blaze.Fire crews from surrounding areas have been called into help.It's not clear if there are any injuries.Live Breaking News coverage from Vineland begins on Action News at 4:30 a.m.