2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion

2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say two men have been arrested after a shooting that left 10 people injured in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city last month.

Tyrell Broadnax, 19, of the 900 block W. Arizona Street, has surrendered to police and was processed on Monday.

Quadir Burley, 18, of the 1500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue, was already in custody in Montgomery County on unrelated charges. He will be picked up by Philadelphia police and processed on Tuesday.

9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 on May 21, 2017.



The shooting happened during a party on May 20.

Investigators say the pair fired indiscriminately into the crowd. Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument which they didn't detail.



It was originally believed nine people were hit, but during the course of the investigation police discovered a 10th victim, who had been grazed.

Along with graze wounds, police say some victims suffered more serious injuries, including one person who was hit in the stomach.

The teens each face 10 counts of attempted murder.

Commissioner Richard Ross appealed for help from the public in letting authorities know before trouble develops and in aiding the department's mentoring efforts.

