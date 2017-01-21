NEWS

2 brothers dead after house fire in Chester ID'd
Two people are dead after a house fire in Chester, Pa. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified two brothers who died after a house fire in Chester, Pa.

The victims are Steven Demby, 49-years-old, and his 35-year-old brother, Sherman Demby.

The blaze started after 12 p.m. Friday along the 1000 block of Morton Avenue.

Their mother managed to escape the home, officials say.

"I was in the house, watching TV. All of a sudden I looked out my widow because I heard the sirens, I came running outside to see where the fire was. because I knew it was close by," said cousin James Bacon.

Bacon was one of the first people on the scene.

"The fire, it was on the downstairs and the kids were stuck on the upstairs floor. They said one is handicapped in a wheelchair," said Bacon.

A neighbor described the two deceased as nice guys. One of the brothers was disabled.

"That's what everybody was saying, that he was probably trying to help him out, because he is the one that would helped the handicapped brother every day," said neighbor Marsha Benton. "They were saying he was probably trying to help him get out of the house."

The charred remains of the home are now part of an active investigation. Officials say they are unsure what sparked the blaze.

State police, local law enforcement and criminal investigators are now involved. One of the neighboring homes was abandoned. The other family, we are told, got out safe.

"This is a community. I am here to be supportive of the surviving family members," said Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland.

Officials wanted to be careful not to give too much information before the family members are contacted.

The mother, we are told, is at the hospital being treated for smoke related injuries.
