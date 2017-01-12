2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia

A violent Thursday night in Philadelphia has left two people dead and six others injured across the city.Police say it was just after 8:30 p.m. when 15th District officers responded to numerous 911 calls of shots fired.When they arrived, they found the victim, a 40-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk unconscious.He had been shot several times, once in the head.He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by paramedics.From witness accounts, police say the man was simply talking to his wife when he was shot."The shooter, were told by witnesses, exited the bar, walked up to the victim and his wife, and from point-blank range fired, as we know, at least seven shots, killing the victim," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The violence across the city on this unusually warm January night began around 7 in the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.It was there police say two men, ages 18 and 23, were shot by two other men who fled the scene.At least 14 shell casings were scattered across the street.Both victims were rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.Shortly after 8, in the 2400 block of West 75th in West Oak Lane, a 19-year-old man was shot 10 times.Responding officers rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Around 9, at 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia, two men were wounded by gunfire.Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.And then at 9:30, along the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Parkside section, two other men were shot.A 23-year-old was shot in the hip. A 71-year-old was caught in the crossfire and shot in the bicep as he was entering his home.Both were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center."It's been a tragic night. I've had several shooting scenes tonight. At least two of them have resulted in death," said Small. "So it's a bad night for the city, a bad night for police all around."No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.