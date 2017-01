Two Delaware men are behind bars facing an array of drug charges.Authorities in Bear say officers responded to a home along the 100 block of Wimbledon Court for reports of drug activity.Officers say Gibriel Turay ran inside the home while Glenn Randolph stood next to a white Camry.A search of the car and the home turned up three handguns, raw heroin, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.Both men were arrested without incident.