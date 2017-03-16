2 FDNY EMTs run over by own ambulance, 1 dead, after vehicle stolen in Bronx

#BREAKING: on scene where cops say 2 @FDNY EMTs were carjacke, run over w/ own ambulance. Conditions unknown. Suspect in custody #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/JwTbSVm5Yp — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) March 17, 2017

An ambulance was stolen in the Bronx, New York, and two EMTs were then run over with their own vehicle, killing one of them.It happened after 7 p.m. Thursday at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview Section.Police say the two EMT workers were standing outside of the ambulance when someone stole it and ran them down.The victims were rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. A female EMT later died at the hospital.One person is under arrest and an investigation is underway.