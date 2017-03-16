NEWS

2 FDNY EMTs run over by own ambulance, 1 dead, after vehicle stolen in Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. (WPVI) --
An ambulance was stolen in the Bronx, New York, and two EMTs were then run over with their own vehicle, killing one of them.

It happened after 7 p.m. Thursday at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview Section.


Police say the two EMT workers were standing outside of the ambulance when someone stole it and ran them down.

The victims were rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. A female EMT later died at the hospital.

One person is under arrest and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics:
newsambulancepedestrian struckcar theftu.s. & worldSoundviewNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications' of wiretapping, wider surveillance at Trump Tower
What's next for Trump's revised travel ban
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
More News
Top Stories
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Toddler stable after convoy escort to hospital in snowstorm
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Show More
Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
1 seriously injured in crash on Route 30 in Camden Co.
Rollover crash in Bucks County
Caught on camera: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos