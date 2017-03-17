  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
2 homes damaged in South Philadelphia fire

At least two homes have been damaged in a fire in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Chopper 6 was over the 2700 block of South Franklin Street Friday night.

There around 8:50 p.m., officials say the fire started in a two-story row home, and there was a report of possible entrapment.

Responding firefighters reported fire and heavy smoke showing throughout the home.

At 9:05 p.m., officials say the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and by 9:10 p.m., it was determined there was no entrapment.

The fire marshal and PGW have been called to the scene to investigate.

The fire is not under control at this time.

