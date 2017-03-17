2 homes damaged in South Philadelphia fire

At least two homes have been damaged in a fire in South Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over the 2700 block of South Franklin Street Friday night.There around 8:50 p.m., officials say the fire started in a two-story row home, and there was a report of possible entrapment.Responding firefighters reported fire and heavy smoke showing throughout the home.At 9:05 p.m., officials say the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and by 9:10 p.m., it was determined there was no entrapment.The fire marshal and PGW have been called to the scene to investigate.The fire is not under control at this time.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.------