A rollover crash in Delaware County has left two people hospitalized.It happened at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Havertown.Police tell Action News the driver of an SUV lost control on Colonial Road near Glendale Road.The vehicle rolled down an embankment, struck a tree and landed on its roof.The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with stable vital signs to be treated for multiple injuries.There was no immediate word on their conditions.Police were working to determine what led to the crash.