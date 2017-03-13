NEWS

2 hurt in house fire in North Philadelphia

At least one person has been injured in a house fire in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials tell Action News two people have been injured in a house fire in North Philadelphia.

The blaze was reported before 8:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 3500 block of North 23rd Street.

Reports from the scene indicated first responders were rescuing people who became trapped on the third floor or roof area.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed heavy flames breaking through the roof of the home and multiple firefighting units on the scene battling the blaze.

Two people were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate word on the victims' ages or the extent of injuries they suffered.

There was no word what may have sparked the blaze.

