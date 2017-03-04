NEWS

2 hurt in stabbing at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are investigating a stabbing incident in an Atlantic City casino that left two people injured.

It happened before 3:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Xhibition Bar at Harrah's.

Troopers arrived to find a man who had been involved in some kind of fight stabbed in the arm, and a security guard who intervened stabbed in the back.

Both were taken to an area hospital. Both were expected to be okay.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fight and who was responsible for the stabbings.

------
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsstabbingAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Fire damages home in Tioga-Nicetown
Trump flashes anger over Sessions recusal, Russia stories in Oval Office meeting
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
More News
Top Stories
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
3 displaced after SW Philadelphia apartment fire
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold!
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
Fire damages home in Tioga-Nicetown
Video captures massive North Jersey fire; child killed
Show More
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos