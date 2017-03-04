2 hurt in stabbing at Atlantic City casino

New Jersey State Police are investigating a stabbing incident in an Atlantic City casino that left two people injured.It happened before 3:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Xhibition Bar at Harrah's.Troopers arrived to find a man who had been involved in some kind of fight stabbed in the arm, and a security guard who intervened stabbed in the back.Both were taken to an area hospital. Both were expected to be okay.Investigators are working to determine what started the fight and who was responsible for the stabbings.------