2 injured, man charged in violent mobile home park dispute

Authorities say a dispute at a mobile home park ended with two people injured and another person facing numerous charges.Egg Harbor police say 45-year-old township resident Shawn Delgado stabbed 45-year-old Stacy Ward "multiple times" in the chest after they argued Friday night at a residence in the Atlantic Gardens community. They say Delgado then attacked 53-year-old Kurt Stine when he tried to intervene.Ward and Stine were both taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening. Further details on their conditions were not available Monday.Bail was set at $200,000 cash for Delgado. He's been charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, false imprisonment and weapons offenses.It wasn't known Monday if Delgado has retained an attorney.