2 people shot at VFW post in Willingboro

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a VFW facility in Willingboro, New Jersey.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at VFW Post 4914 in the unit block of Creekview Road.The wife of one of the victims has identified him as William Matthews.She told Action News her husband was working as a security guard last night and was shot in the head.She said surgeons have told her the bullet missed his brain and that he is expected to recover.Matthews' wife said the other victim was also working as a security guard, and that he was shot in the arm.She said last night was Ladies Night at the facility and that the shooting happened after some kind of altercation with a man, who was escorted out.She said that man returned with a weapon and opened fire on the two security guards.Police arrived and immediately requested a medical helicopter for the two victims.Both were flown to Cooper University Hospital.Police have not confirmed the details of what happened, nor have they said whether they have anyone in custody or if they have identified a suspect.