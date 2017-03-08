NEWS

2 Philadelphia schools closed Wednesday due to PECO substation fire

Power is gradually being restored after Tuesday's fire at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The School District of Philadelphia says Philadelphia High School for Girls and E.W. Rhodes Middle School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage caused by Tuesday's fire at a PECO substation.

School officials say all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions, are canceled as well.



As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, about 5400 homes and businesses in the area were still without electricity. PECO expected all power to be restored by noon.

Check PECO's outage map for updates.



Philadelphia firefighters battled the fire at the PECO substation in North Philadelphia on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street for hours Tuesday.

The fire caused thousands of customers, including the two school buildings, to lose power. Traffic lights in the area also stopped working.


PECO crews worked to re-route power, while generators arrived at the Westmoreland station to get service restored to the remaining customers. At its peak, the outages reached 36,000.

Temple University reported power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital.

St. Christopher's Hospital's outpatient center, which consists mostly of administration offices, was closed because of power loss. The hospital itself, however, never lost power.

Power inside the substation prevented firefighters from working on getting the fire under control for hours, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Close to three hours later, the power was turned off in the substation and firefighters began knocking down the fire.

Authorities evacuated one apartment building in the vicinity of the fire as precaution because there was a concern about toxic fumes.


The power outages sent traffic into chaos as traffic lights were rendered useless.

The traffic became gridlocked near the PECO substation fire.



Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation.
