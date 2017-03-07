NEWS

2 Philadelphia schools closed Wednesday due to power outage caused by PECO substation fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A fire at a PECO substation caused thousands to lose power. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The School District of Philadelphia says due to a power outage caused by a fire at a PECO substation, Philadelphia High School for Girls and EW Rhodes Middle School will be closed on Wednesday.

School officials say all after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled, as well.

Philadelphia firefighters battled the fire at the PECO substation in North Philadelphia on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street for hours Tuesday. The fire caused thousands of customers to lose power - including these two schools - and nearby traffic lights to stop working.


PECO crews worked to re-route power, while generators arrived at the Westmoreland station to get service restored to the remaining customers. At its peak, the outages reached 36,000.

Temple University reported power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital.

St. Christopher's Hospital's outpatient center, which consists mostly of administration offices, was closed because of power loss. The hospital itself, however, never lost power.

Power inside the substation prevented firefighters from working on getting the fire under control for hours, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Close to three hours later, the power was turned off in the substation and firefighters began knocking down the fire.

Authorities evacuated one apartment building in the vicinity of the fire as precaution because there was a concern about toxic fumes.


The power outages sent traffic into chaos as traffic lights were rendered useless.

EMBED More News Videos

The traffic became gridlocked near the PECO substation fire.



Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newspower outagepecofireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man struck and killed in Monroe Township
Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash
Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
More News
Top Stories
Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Train hits bus, killing 4; rescuers cut through wreckage
Man struck and killed in Monroe Township
Feds: Teen charged with decapitating mother is in country illegally
Show More
Mother Divine, leader of religious sect, has died
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
Pregnant woman chases down robber
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Mild with Showers Tonight. Colder, with some snow Friday.
Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat
Virtua's MedCom system allows dispatchers to respond before 911 call
More Video