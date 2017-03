Firefighters rescued two people from an overturned vehicle in North Philadelphia.It happened at 2:40 a.m. Saturday.A Nissan Altima veered into a parked Kia Sol on North 5th Street near York Street.A man and a woman in the Nissan were trapped for 10 minutes before firefighters got to them.Both of them are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.There was no immediate word what caused the driver to lose control.------