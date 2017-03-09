UPDATE: Two PSP troopers taken to hospital following pursuit & crash. Both have mInor injuries. Ppl PSP pursuing arrested. @6abc — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 9, 2017

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two suspects involved in a chase and dramatic crash in Chester, Pa. that sent two troopers and one suspect to the hospital.The driver of the SUV that crashed is identified as Eric Pyott of Delaware, currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.The passenger, identified as Brian Shaffer of Maryland, is now behind bars in Media, Pa.Authorities say it all began around 12 a.m. Thursday on Interstate-95 near the Girard Point BridgeTwo troopers in a state police cruiser stopped a suspicious Ford Explorer SUV on I-95 near the Broad Street exit because it was swerving.The troopers made contact with the men inside, and then "the driver put the car in drive and proceeded to drive down 95 at speeds in excess of 100 m.p.h.," State Police Corporal Mark Jenkinson told Action News. "Troopers gave pursuit."The chase took them south on I-95 into Chester.At the intersection of Madison and East Third streets, the trooper behind the wheel tried to use a common maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle."It wound up in a crash," said Jenkinson. "The car flipped over. The troop car landed on top of it. Troopers were able to take both into custody."Inside and outside the suspect's SUV, police found nearly 300 baggies of heroin and a gun with the serial number obliterated.Of the two troopers who were in the cruiser when it crashed, only one went to the hospital. A trooper who arrived separately as back-up also went to the hospital.Both troopers were treated for minor injuries and released by 6:30 a.m.Pyott was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition in the ICU.He was said to be conscious and alert, but is not cooperating with the investigation.Shaffer is being held at the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Media, Pa.Both men face felony drug and weapons charges, and will also be charged with running from police.