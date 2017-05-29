2 undercover SEPTA officers offered heroin, arrest made

An arrest was made after two undercover SEPTA officers were offered free samples of heroin on early Memorial Day morning.SEPTA officials say it happened along the Market-Frankford Line.According to SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel, the undercover cops were offered the drugs after exiting at Kensington and Allegheny.The suspect was placed under arrest.Nestel tweeted, "On Memorial Day two scruffy dudes were given heroin samples as they exited El at K&A. Dudes were undercover Transit Police #cheesesandwich."----------