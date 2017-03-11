2 women, man escape house fire in Tioga-Nicetown

Two elderly women and a man, along with a family pet managed to escape a burning house in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.The fire started after 7 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of West Courtland Street.Firefighters responded after a report of a blaze with two women in their 80s trapped inside.The women escaped the flames and were checked by medics at the scene.A younger man and a dog also made it out okay.The victims all appear to be okay. They are keeping warm at a neighbor's home.Crews were able to get the blaze under control within fifteen minutes.The fire was contained inside a second floor middle bedroom.There is no word on what caused the blaze.------