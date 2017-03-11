NEWS

2 women, man escape house fire in Tioga-Nicetown

Two women in their 80s and a man, along with a family pet managed to escape a burning house in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Two elderly women and a man, along with a family pet managed to escape a burning house in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

The fire started after 7 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of West Courtland Street.

Firefighters responded after a report of a blaze with two women in their 80s trapped inside.

The women escaped the flames and were checked by medics at the scene.

A younger man and a dog also made it out okay.

The victims all appear to be okay. They are keeping warm at a neighbor's home.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control within fifteen minutes.

The fire was contained inside a second floor middle bedroom.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

