2 women, man escape house fire in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --Two elderly women and a man, along with a family pet managed to escape a burning house in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.
The fire started after 7 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of West Courtland Street.
Firefighters responded after a report of a blaze with two women in their 80s trapped inside.
The women escaped the flames and were checked by medics at the scene.
A younger man and a dog also made it out okay.
The victims all appear to be okay. They are keeping warm at a neighbor's home.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control within fifteen minutes.
The fire was contained inside a second floor middle bedroom.
There is no word on what caused the blaze.
------