Drivers advised to use caution during PECO outage. @PhilaStreets currently placing generators at major intersections & stop signs at others. — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) March 7, 2017

A fire continues to burn at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia causing approximately 20,000 customers to lose power.The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street.Firefighters were called to report of flames and wires down inside of a building.PECO tells Action News they are working to de-energize the area so firefighters can put out the fire.PECO crews are working to re-route power to the area to restore power to customers.Officials are urging drivers to be careful in the area due to traffic lights not working.Several people are reportedly stuck in elevators in various locations as a result of the power outages.No injuries have been reported.Once the fire is out, PECO crews will start making repairs and try to determine a cause.------