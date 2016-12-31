2016 to get little bit longer with leap second

For some folks, 2016 is the year that wouldn't end, and it's actually going to get longer.Timekeepers are adding an extra second Saturday at midnight - a leap second - so you might want to count down from 11 on New Year's Eve to be precise.The scientists who keep track of international time say it's necessary to add the second to keep the world's atomic clocks in sync with the Earth's own rotation, which fluctuates unpredictably and is less stable than our technology.There have been 26 leap seconds added to the clock since 1972.