NEW YEAR'S EVE

2017 Times Square ball delivered for New Year's Eve celebration in NYC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Andy Field has the details from Times Square. (Ap Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Times Square in New York City took a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.

The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.

This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The tradition of dropping a ball to mark a moment dates back to the 19th century, but it didn't originate as a New Year's Eve custom. "Time balls" were once displayed in harbors and lowered daily to signal a certain time of day so that ships could precisely set the chronometers they used for navigation. The New Year's Eve tradition began in 1907 when a time ball was dropped as part of a public celebration hosted by The New York Times at its building in Times Square.

The Times Square ball has been redesigned a number of times over the decades. It was originally made of iron, wood and 25-watt lightbulbs. The ball that will drop Saturday night in the moments leading up to midnight is made from Waterford crystal triangles, illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Related Topics:
newstimes squarenew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Ring in the new year by viewing comet 45P
Best cities to ring in 2016 for your wallet
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2016
32 new ways to wish friends and family 'Happy New Year'
More new year's eve
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Pa. man being questioned in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
3pm UPDATE: Actress Carrie Fisher dies; truck crashes at gas station; AccuWeather
More News
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Driver shot in the head, crashes in Mt. Airy
3pm UPDATE: Actress Carrie Fisher dies; truck crashes at gas station; AccuWeather
Pa. man being questioned in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Man dead after house fire in Concord Twp.
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
Show More
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Comedian Ricky Harris from "Everybody Hates Chris" dies
Man killed in Christmas Day crash in South Philly ID'd
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
More News
Top Video
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
AccuWeather: Temps Soar Today
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote
More Video