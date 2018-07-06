PHILLY PROUD

What is Philly Proud?

Be proud! Be Philly Proud!!

All across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys, people of all ages are doing wonderful things every day. They are working together or working alone, to improve their communities, and to make life better for their neighbors and friends. For decades, Action News has been showcasing these great stories, taking pride in the amazing things we see and report on day in and day out.

6abc produces a myriad of community events, partnering with countless non-profits to further their efforts to serve the tri-state region. When you see a 6abc personality emceeing an affair, have us share the details of your community event in a public service announcement, or sign up to find out what is happening on our Community Calendar, you know that 6abc is here for you.


The Philly Proud banner will recognize your good work, and we hope it will inspire others to take action, to make a difference in their neighborhoods and communities. Every positive story matters, every positive effort has an impact on the people around you.

Whether you're in Center City, the Jersey Shore, Wilmington, the Poconos, or in any of the countless cities, townships, boroughs or villages throughout the 6abc viewing area, we want you to see these good works recognized and we want you to be proud. Be Philly Proud!
