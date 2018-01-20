POLITICS

NYT: Pa. Rep. Patrick Meehan accused of harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

NYT: Pa. Rep. Patrick Meehan accused of harassment. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan from Pennsylvania is the subject of a new investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered the investigation Saturday after the New York Times reported that Meehan used thousands of dollars of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment allegation.

According to the Times, a former aide accused Meehan of making unwanted romantic overtures toward her last year.

His office released a statement in part:

Congressman Meehan denies the allegations. Throughout his career, he has always treated his colleagues, male and female, with the utmost respect and professionalism.

Delaware County Democrats also issued a statement in part calling for Meehan to drop his re-election bid.

"It would be offensive for Representative Meehan to ask the citizens of the 7th
congressional district for the honor of continuing to represent them in the next Congress. I

am calling on Pat Meehan to end his re-election campaign immediately."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newscongresssexual harassment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News