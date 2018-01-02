NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time

BREAKING: Eagles will host playoff game Saturday January 13th at 4:35 vs Falcons - Saints or Panthers#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Pm8Z8nRpVs — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 1, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles will host an NFC Divisional playoff game on Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m.As for which team they will face - that is still up in the air.The Eagles could play one of three teams to open their playoff run: the Saints, Panthers or Falcons.DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:January 13NFC: 4:35 PM Eagles vs Saints/Panthers/FalconsAFC: 8:15 PM Chiefs/Titans/Bills at PatriotsJanuary 14AFC: 1:05 PM Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at PittsburghNFC: 4:40 PM Rams/Saints/Panthers at Vikings