PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Eagles will host an NFC Divisional playoff game on Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m.


As for which team they will face - that is still up in the air.

The Eagles could play one of three teams to open their playoff run: the Saints, Panthers or Falcons.

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

January 13
NFC: 4:35 PM Eagles vs Saints/Panthers/Falcons
AFC: 8:15 PM Chiefs/Titans/Bills at Patriots

January 14
AFC: 1:05 PM Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh
NFC: 4:40 PM Rams/Saints/Panthers at Vikings

