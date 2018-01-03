Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered Sunoco to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline across the southern part of the state, citing a series of spills and other "egregious and willful violations" of state law.The Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that it has ordered work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline to stop until Sunoco complies with the terms of its permit. DEP has issued dozens of environmental violations to Sunoco since May.The agency ordered Sunoco to come up with a plan to fix the problems that have plagued the $2.5 billion pipeline.A Sunoco spokesman did not immediate respond to a request for comment.The planned pipeline will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation to an export terminal near Philadelphia.----------