2-alarm fire breaks out in Queen Village

A 2-alarm fire broke out in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia early Thursday morning.It started around 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Pemberton Street.The fire spread to the roof of the home.Crews were able to get the fire under control.A salt truck was brought in to the block to help with the iced up roadway. A SEPTA bus was also on the scene to assist fire crews in the cold temperatures.There are no reports of injuries.