HEALTH & FITNESS

Shoveling the right way: What to know before you grab the shovel

(Shutterstock)

Before you go out and try to shovel the snow, make sure you know the proper techniques.

Warm Up

Dr. Craig Rubenstein of Rothman Orthopedics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital says you're less likely to get hurt if you warm up before shoveling, and then take it easy at the start.
"Tackle some easier spots, some lighter snow, don't fill up your shovel the first few times," said Rubenstein.

Bend Your Knees

If you can, push the snow rather than lift it. When you do shovel, don't bend from the waist - that puts the stress on your back.

"You really should be trying to bend your knees and use your legs and sort of just short motions to get it out of the way instead of trying to throw it way over to the side," said Rubenstein.

Don't Twist & Throw

Rubenstein says that twisting and throwing can put a lot of wear and tear on your shoulders.

"The farther your arms get away from your body, the more you use your shoulders and your rotator cuff," said Rubenstein.

Don't Overload The Shovel

A cubic foot of average snow weighs 15 pounds. Wet snow weighs even more.

Age Matters

If you are over age 55 or have a chronic medical condition, have someone else do the shoveling. But at any age, be sure to listen to your body.

"The key is not to overexert yourself," said Dr. Seth Podolsky, an emergency medicine specialist with the Cleveland Clinic. "If you ever feel any kind of chest discomfort, trouble breathing or general faintness, you want to stop what you're doing, take a rest, and if it continues call 911 and get seen in the nearest emergency department."

Have fun, Be Safe

Sledding and other snow activities can also lead to injuries, but check these pointers from Moss Rehab of Elkins Park, Pa. to keep winter fun.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckshovelingsnowstormweathersnowsurviving winter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sound advice - and some off-the-wall tips - for keeping warm
Frostbite concerns in frigid temperatures
Calls for home heating repairs rise as temperatures drop
Important fire safety tips in winter weather
Cold weather tips for car owners
PWD tips for preventing frozen pipes
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News