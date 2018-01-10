FYI Philly is helping you make 2018 your most fun and fit year yet!

Karen and Jeannette have an FYI to kick off 2018!

On FYI Philly, we kicked off the New Year right with fun new spots to dine, drink and dance. We have ideas for resolutions and some fun ways to get out of the house this winter.

White Dog Cafe - University City

3420 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-386-9224
email: universitycity@whitedog.com

This old dog has some new tricks to show off!

whitedog.com
Facebook
Twitter @WhiteDogCafe
Instagram @WhiteDogPhilly
Make Reservations

Yards Brewery
500 Spring Garden Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123

Chris Sowers takes a tour inside the craft brewer's brand new home.

yardsbrewing.com
Facebook

Hearthside Café BYOB
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
856-240-1164

Jeannette visits a B-Y-O focused on wood-fired cooking.

hearthsidebyob.com
Facebook
Instagram @HeathsideBYOB

Barcelona Wine Bar
1709 E. Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-515-7900

barcelonawinebar.com
Facebook

D'Jkarta Café
1540 W Ritner Street (16th & Ritner)
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Facebook

Jezabel's Studio
208 S 45th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-985-2725
jezabelsstudio.com
Facebook

New healthy spots with fantastic flavors.

True Food Kitchen
239 Mall Blvd (at but not in the Mall)
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-751-1954
truefoodkitchen.com/kingofprussia
Facebook

Just Salad
1729 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
justsalad.com/philly
Facebook

Wiz Kid Philly
124 S. 19th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
wizkidfood.com
Facebook

Faked, Inc
FakedBaked.com

We take a look at some new global cuisines.

Bowlero Feasterville
100 E Street Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 1905
215-322-7755
A new entertainment center in Bucks County.

bowlero.com/location/bowlero-feasterville

Vesper Sporting Club
223 S. Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-317-8804

FYI Philly takes a look at one of the city's newest and hottest night spots, the Vesper Sporting Club

vespersportingclub.com
Facebook

SPiN Philadelphia
211 South 15th St (corner of 15th & Walnut)
Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-463-4850

Ducis takes us inside the city's first ping pong social club.

philadelphia.wearespin.com
Facebook

Delvage
844-335-8243

Clear your clutter without lifting a finger



email: customerservice@delvage.com
delvage.com

Old Masters Now: Celebrating the Johnson Collection
Philadelphia Museum of Art

6abc Loves the Arts: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2018.



Runs through February 19, 2018
215-763-8100
philamuseum.org/exhibitions/864.html
Facebook
Instagram @philamuseum
Twitter @philamuseum

Kawaii Kitty Café

Shelter Me: Kawaii Kitty Cafe. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2018.

kawaiikittycafe.com/
Facebook
759 South 4th St. Philadelphia, PA 19147
